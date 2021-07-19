Christian Arroyo Injury: Red Sox Infielder Leaves Game Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo made his debut at first base Sunday night against the New York Yankees, but it didn’t last too long.

Arroyo, who was taking over for Bobby Dalbec at the bag, was pulled during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Arroyo appeared to come up hobbling after he did a split while stretching off the bag. He did so looking to help Boston turn a double play and appeared to reach for his hamstring after the play.

“He felt his left (hamstring) get tight so we’ll see where he’s at,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during the ESPN broadcast Sunday night.

Dalbec replaced Arroyo at first base.

Cora had just inserted Arroyo into the starting lineup at first base for Sunday’s game. He said during a pregame video conference that Arroyo would likely serve as the team’s starter against right-handed pitchers while Dalbec would play against lefties.

It’s unclear the extent of Arroyo’s injury, or how long he could be out for.