Christian Arroyo Update: Alex Cora Offers Latest On Red Sox Infielder

Boston Red Sox fans can expect to see infielder Christian Arroyo make his return to the lineup this week.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during a pregame press conference Saturday the infielder, who has been sidelined since late June after suffering a knee contusion, is expected to return when Boston travels to play the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox will begin a three-game series with L.A. on Monday.

Arroyo played in Triple-A Worcester on Saturday afternoon.

“If everything goes well, most likely he’ll travel to Anaheim tomorrow night and join us Monday,” Cora said on a video conference with reporters, per the team.

Arroyo suffered his injury during a collision with utility man Kiké Hernández.

The 26-year-old Arroyo tallied a .264 with four home runs before his injury.