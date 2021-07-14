Cole Hamels To Red Sox? What To Make Of Upcoming MLB Showcase

NESN Logo Sign In

If nothing else, the Boston Red Sox are doing their homework on Cole Hamels.

A major league source told WEEI’s Rob Bradford the Red Sox will be one of the teams in attendance at Hamels’ free agency showcase scheduled for Friday in Texas.

This might just be due diligence, as a bunch of teams presumably will send scouts to watch the left-hander’s workout. But it’s nevertheless notable as the Red Sox prepare to make a postseason push, especially with Boston’s rotation experiencing a few hiccups to close out the first half.

Hamels was limited to only one start lasting 3 1/3 innings last season after signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the Atlanta Braves. He dealt with shoulder issues and triceps tendinitis in what amounted to a lost campaign for the veteran southpaw after a fairly solid 2019 in which he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts (141 2/3 innings) with the Chicago Cubs.

While the days of Hamels being an ace are a distant memory, the crafty southpaw has been decent enough in recent years — 2020 notwithstanding — to think he might have something left in the tank at age 37.

He went 9-12 with a 3.78 ERA in 32 starts (190 2/3 innings) split between the Cubs and Texas Rangers in 2018. The four-time All-Star earned his most recent selection to the Midsummer Classic in 2016, a season in which he went 15-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts (200 2/3 innings).

Of course, the Red Sox, or any team that signs Hamels, would need to temper expectations, viewing him as an ancillary piece capable of providing depth rather than a pitcher whose addition could swing the balance of power across MLB. But everyone’s searching high and low for pitching this time of year, with the trade deadline about two weeks away, and Hamels’ track record is enough to pique interest.