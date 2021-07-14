NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox pitching prospect Connor Seabold likely enjoyed a lot about the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game with so many contributions coming from Boston players.

But it seemed the 25-year-old right-hander wasn’t a fan of everything Tuesday’s game at Coors Field had to offer. He made it known with a rather sarcastic tweet.

“I’m sure the hitters enjoy being heckled by the broadcasters mid-(at bat),” Seabold tweeted.

I?m sure the hitters enjoy being heckled by the broadcasters mid-AB — Connor Seabold (@seabs26) July 14, 2021

It’s a point some fans seemed to agree with, too.

Do we really gotta hear Joe Buck talk to the players right before they swing? — Erick (@MrErickVazquez) July 14, 2021

Ridiculous! I just said the same thing. How can they concentrate? — Pam (@Pam43373293) July 14, 2021

Joe Buck screaming ?Ooooh he gotcha!? in your ear after striking out is a nightmare sequence — mize?s glove enthusiast (@donniekellybaby) July 14, 2021

It can’t be easy having someone in your ear while Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is on the mound. And that was the case for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts in the first inning. the American League shortstop was asked by FOX Sports’ Joe Buck about the upcoming pitch.

You can listen to it below:

It does provide a little extra entertainment for the fans, though, and that’s pretty much the name of the game during the MLB All-Star festivities.