Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier UFC 264 Fight Ends With Gruesome Injury

Conor McGregor exited the octagon on a stretcher Saturday night after his UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier.

The highly anticipated trilogy bout ended in a TKO victory for Poirier after McGregor’s left foot buckled near the end of Round 1. UFC president Dana White later said that McGregor suffered a lower tibia injury and would undergo surgery Sunday morning.

(You can click here to view the injury, which some might find difficult watch.)

Prior to the injury, Poirier largely controlled the fight in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old lightweight now holds a 2-1 edge in his career against McGregor, the biggest star in UFC history.

Here are some sights and sounds from McGregor-Poirier, including post-fight interviews from both fighters:

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor was adamant about the #UFC264 main event being declared a Doctor's Stoppage. pic.twitter.com/8HFOoXc68p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

"I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family."



Despite the animosity, @DustinPoirier wished Conor McGregor well after their #UFC264 fight ? pic.twitter.com/EJejwx3JLM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

"This is not over!"



After an unfortunate ending to his #UFC264 fight against Dustin Poirier, @TheNotoriousMMA is not ready to close the book on their rivalry. pic.twitter.com/GBWUww53R2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/eQe9fa09YJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

The two fighters now face very different UFC futures.

White said that Poirier next will fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight belt, according to ESPN. He also said that McGregor, when healthy, will get a fourth shot at Poirier.

“When Conor is healed and ready to go, we’ll do the rematch, I guess,” White said, via ESPN. “Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”

On McGregor’s chances Saturday night had he not suffered an injury, White added: “His ankle snapped from throwing punches. He was fighting back. It wasn’t like he was up against the cage with Dustin unloading punches on him. If his ankle doesn’t break, I think we get to the end of the round.”

Poirier, fueled by his animosity toward McGregor, seemingly is committed to another fight — one way or another.

“(We) are going to fight again, whether it’s in the Octagon or on the sidewalk,” he said.

” ? He was saying that he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that.”