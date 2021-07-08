Conor McGregor Reveals Bold Prediction For Fight Against Dustin Poirier

NESN Logo Sign In

The trilogy battle we have all been waiting for goes down Saturday night, when Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier once again in the main event of UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After their last fight in Abu Dhabi, McGregor is seeking bloody revenge against Poirier, who came out on top with an early TKO victory back in January.

McGregor didn’t hold back with his trash talk for the fighters’ third match, in contrast to their most recent bout, when The Notorious seemed to show much more respect toward his opponent.

In an interview Wednesday for his website, The MacLife, McGregor went off:

“He’s a corpse, a dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his (butt) whooped and taken out on a stretcher.”

“Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man,” McGregor added. “Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy. He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it.”

Despite falling to Poirier in their second fight, McGregor is showing extreme confidence in how he is going to perform Saturday night because of his ability to analyze and learn instantly after losses. Mentioning that defeat could be the secret ingredient to success, as McGregor notices the adjustments he has to make, including focusing more on mixed martial arts instead of boxing.