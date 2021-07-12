Conor McGregor Emerges From Surgery With Message For Dustin Poirier

NESN Logo Sign In

If you thought consecutive losses and a broken leg would humble Conor McGregor, you were wrong.

McGregor on Saturday night suffered a broken tibia, as well as a TKO loss, during the first round of his UFC 264 lightweight fight with Dustin Poirier. The result gave Poirier a 2-1 edge in his trilogy with UFC’s most popular fighter.

After undergoing surgery Sunday, McGregor took to social media to deliver a message to both fans and Poirier.

“What’s up fight fans? The Notorious here,” McGregor said. “Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We got six weeks on a crutch now, and then we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support. I hope you enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena — 21,800 fans in attendance. The place was absolutely electric. It was a hell of a first round. It would’ve been nice to get into that second round and then to see what’s what. But, it is what it is. That’s the nature of the business. A clean break of the tibia and it was not to be.

“Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there. That second round would’ve shown all. Onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go, team.”

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let?s go! God bless ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Onwards and upwards we go ?? pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

As for what the future holds for McGregor and Poirier, it’s complicated.