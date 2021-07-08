Could Any Cup-Winning Lightning Players Be Bruins Free Agent Targets?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to have a lot of personnel changes.

Such is the resulting fallout for a team that just operated $18 million over the salary cap.

Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois has a ton of work to do this offseason to make his team salary cap-compliant for the upcoming season. And with his team having just won the Stanley Cup, the expansion draft in less than two weeks and free agency opening at the end of the month, he has a lot of work to do.

One thing is for certain: He can’t bring this entire team back. Sure, he’d probably most of his guys to return, but it just isn’t feasible.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are looking to patch a few holes around the roster as they aim to make a deeper playoff run next season.

And while we don’t know who from Tampa intends to re-sign or test the market, here are a few pending free agents who could represent a fit for the Bruins.

Blake Coleman

This is a drum we have been beating since prior to the 2020 trade deadline. Coleman is tough to play against and does a fine job as a middle six scorer. His makeup is perfect for the postseason, too, as we’ve seen the last few years. Coleman — who had a $1.8 million cap hit on his last contract, is due for a substantial raise and would be a Craig Smith-type on the Bruins.