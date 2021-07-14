CT Sun Players To Compete Vs. Team USA In WNBA All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The WNBA isn’t having a typical All-Star Game this year.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics taking place this summer, the 12 players named to the USA Basketball roster automatically became All-Stars, and the midseason showcase will pit Team USA against Team WNBA, comprised of the remaining All-Stars.

For the three members of the Connecticut Sun who made the All-Star Team, this is viewed as an opportunity to help prepare their opponents for the Olympics.

“Playing the USA team, there’s definitely going to be a little bit more of an edge to this game,” Brionna Jones told ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel. “I’m just excited to get out there.”

Brionna Jones, playing in her first All-Star Game, joins teammates Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner in Las Vegas. Jonquel Jones, the league’s odds-on favorite for MVP, was selected for the 3-point contest.

With their chemistry and defensive presence, you can assure Team USA will have to earn every bucket.

“We want to go out and perform and help them get better,” Bonner said of Team WNBA’s motivation entering the contest. “Of course, we’re rooting them on (in Tokyo). When we get around each other in Vegas, we’ll see what the energy’s like and how things feel.”