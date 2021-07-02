CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones’ Career-High 34 Points Helps Beat Fever

NESN Logo Sign In

Just like that, the Connecticut Sun are on a four-game win streak.

Their latest victory came by way of an 86-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night thanks to a dominant showing from Brionna Jones, who scored a career-high 34 points, and Jonquel Jones, who finished the game with 19.

The Fever did themselves no favors by committing 15 turnovers and allowing Jonquel Jones to get to the free-throw line often.

With the win, the Sun improved to 12-5, while the Fever fell to 1-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

C: Brionna Jones

G: Briann January

G: Jasmine Thomas

JONQUEL JONES SHOW

The Fever may be the WNBA’s worst team, but they certainly weren’t playing like it in the opening minutes of the first quarter, opening up a 10-6 lead thanks to a strong showing from Tiffany Mitchell after Jantel Lavender sank the games first two points.