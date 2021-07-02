CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones’ Career-High 34 Points Helps Beat Fever

Just like that, the Connecticut Sun are on a four-game win streak.
Their latest victory came by way of an 86-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night thanks to a dominant showing from Brionna Jones, who scored a career-high 34 points, and Jonquel Jones, who finished the game with 19.
The Fever did themselves no favors by committing 15 turnovers and allowing Jonquel Jones to get to the free-throw line often.
With the win, the Sun improved to 12-5, while the Fever fell to 1-16.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
F: DeWanna Bonner
F: Jonquel Jones
C: Brionna Jones
G: Briann January
G: Jasmine Thomas
JONQUEL JONES SHOW
The Fever may be the WNBA’s worst team, but they certainly weren’t playing like it in the opening minutes of the first quarter, opening up a 10-6 lead thanks to a strong showing from Tiffany Mitchell after Jantel Lavender sank the games first two points.
Naturally, it was Jonquel Jones who got the visitors on the board while Bonner continued to show why she was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. She helped give Connecticut its first lead and scored six of the Sun’s 14 points during an 8-0 run.
But we knew the Sun would turn on the jets at some point, and that’s exactly what happened as they ended the first up 26-17 behind 10 points from Jonquel Jones.
FEVER GOING COLD
The Sun maintained their lead, though the Fever remained within striking distance throughout the second quarter.
But Bonner continued her strong first half and gave Connecticut its first double-digit lead of the game with her ninth points on the night on a wide-open 3-pointer. The Fever were forced to call a timeout to regroup.
Things didn’t get much better for Indiana and Connecticut opened up 14-point lead in the final four minutes of the half.
Tiffany Mitchell his the Fever’s first 3-pointer, but her team could not seem to keep Jonquel Jones away from the free-throw line, and it cost them dearly because seven of her 14 points came from the charity stripe.
Brionna Jones continued to dominate and help Connecticut build its advantage, and the Sun found themselves up 55-37 at the end of two quarters.
Brionna Jones paced all shooters with 22 points. The Fever committed 11 turnovers, which certainly didn’t help their case.
WE HAVE A GAME
Indiana began the third with a layup from Danielle Robinson before the Fever put together a little 4-0 run to begin the third.
The Fever continued to show life with back-to-back triples from Lavander and Kelsey Mitchell and eventually pulled within 11.
The two teams traded buckets, but the Fever heated up and made this a whole new game, only trailing 68-60 at the end of the third quarter.
Brionna Jones still led the way with 24 points.
SUN SEAL IT
Jonquel Jones made it a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to push Connecticut’s lead back to 10, and Brionna Jones tied her career-high 26 points in the opening minute of the final quarter.
Kaila Charles drained one from deep to make it 77-62 in favor of the Sun, and the visitors pulled away by 15 with six minutes to go in the game.
Indiana sneakily stayed in the game, staying within 10 points for much of the quarter, even making it a six-point game in the final six second
But the Sun came away with the 86-80 winner.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Let’s start the conversation, indeed.
UP NEXT
These two teams meet once again Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.