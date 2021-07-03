CT Sun Wrap: Shooting Woes Plague Sun In Loss To Fever; Winning Streak Ends

NESN Logo Sign In

All good things must come to an end, even for the Connecticut Sun.

The Indiana Fever beat Connecticut 73-67 on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the teams’ second meeting in three games. In contrast to Thursday’s dominant win, the Sun struggled from the field and ultimately committed too many turnovers and shot too poorly to notch a fifth consecutive win and extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 16 points and nine rebounds but she shot just 5-for-17 from the field. Front-court mates Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner added 13 and 14 points, respectively, while Natisha Heideman scored 12 off the bench on 4-for-12 shooting. Other Sun players contributed little scoring output and the team shot just 35.8 percent, including 4-for-17 from 3-point range.

On the other hand, Six Indiana players scored at least seven points, including point guard Danielle Robinson, who had a game-high 19 points.

The loss dropped the Sun’s record to 12-6 and improved Indiana’s to 2-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

C: Brionna Jones

G: Briann January

G: Jasmine Thomas