DeWanna Bonner was up for the challenge when teammate Jonquel Jones temporarily left the Connecticut Sun to play overseas in the EuroBasket.

For Week 6 of the 2021 WNBA season, Bonner was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week.

During the stretch in question, Bonner averaged a double-double with 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Connecticut won two games, both without Jonquel Jones, the odds-on favorite to win MVP.

? DeWanna Bonner (Eastern) and Sylvia Fowles (Western) are your #WNBA Players of the Week for Week 6!#CountIt pic.twitter.com/U1YWvFOl3E — WNBA (@WNBA) June 28, 2021

The accolade comes around the same time as Bonner being named to the WNBA All-Star team with fellow Sun teammates Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones.

This season, Bonner is averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.