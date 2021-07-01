CT Sun’s DeWanna Bonner Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Well deserved

by

DeWanna Bonner was up for the challenge when teammate Jonquel Jones temporarily left the Connecticut Sun to play overseas in the EuroBasket.

For Week 6 of the 2021 WNBA season, Bonner was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week.

During the stretch in question, Bonner averaged a double-double with 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Connecticut won two games, both without Jonquel Jones, the odds-on favorite to win MVP.

The accolade comes around the same time as Bonner being named to the WNBA All-Star team with fellow Sun teammates Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones.

This season, Bonner is averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

More WNBA:

Three Connecticut Sun Players Make WNBA All-Star Roster
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Previous Article

Red Sox Notes: One More Dustin Pedroia Tribute To Cap Perfect Homestand?
NFL logo
Next Article

NFL Fines Washington Football Team $10M After Year-Long Culture Investigation

Picked For You

Related