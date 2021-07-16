Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Star Eyeing Deal To This Team?

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Portland Trail Blazers reaching the point of no return with Damian Lillard?

Lillard has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, and Henry Abbott of TrueHoop reported Friday, citing a source, that the six-time NBA All-Star will request a trade in the “days to come.”

Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come.



If this is a surprise, you haven't been paying attention. https://t.co/FS7KL1pPPm — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 16, 2021

Lillard’s supposed wish list already is beginning to take shape, too, with Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated reporting Friday, per a source, that the Blazers superstar has his eyes on the New York Knicks as a possible landing spot if he’s dealt.

Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has his eyes on the New York Knicks among trade destinations in the event he were to be dealt, per a source. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 16, 2021

Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, who also heard the Knicks are high on Lillard’s list, later added, citing a source, that the Miami Heat are another team that intrigues the 31-year-old point guard.

Can confirm that the #Knicks are high on Damian Lillard's wishlist if he gets traded. Per source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the Miami #Heat are another team he is intrigued by. https://t.co/VrMUmzO7xv — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard has spent his entire nine-year career with Portland since being selected sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has a very lucrative supermax contract extension that kicks in this season.