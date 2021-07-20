NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Santana did not have an ideal start to the season with the Red Sox.

The Boston utility player batted just .167 with three home runs and 10 RBIs before suffering a quadriceps injury in early July.

The ailment resulted a stint on the injured list and one game with the Worcester Red Sox due to weather in the area. But he was activated Monday after Christian Arroyo went to the IL for the third time this season ahead of the Red Sox’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But Santana responded in a big way, going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in Boston’s 13-4 walloping of Toronto.

“It felt pretty good,” Santana told reporters over Zoom after the game. “It was a lot different than the first half of the season.”

So, what was working for Santana?

“Better swing selection and a (being a) little more aggressive when I swing.”