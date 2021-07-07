Danny Santana Injury: Latest On Red Sox Utilityman, Who Left Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

A quad injury is what ultimately got Danny Santana pulled from Tuesday night’s Boston Red Sox game.

The super-utilityman, who most often has played first base or in the outfield this season for the Sox, came up lame while running out a groundout to end the top of the seventh inning of the eventual 5-3 loss. He was promptly replaced at first by Bobby Dalbec to begin the bottom half of the stanza.

Santana wears a number of hats for the Red Sox, and so they’re going to be cautious with him.

?It?s his left quad,? Cora said after the game. ?You saw him limping towards the end. Hopefully, he?d slowed down enough that it wasn?t that bad. Obviously, he?s getting treatment. We?ll come back (Thursday) and see how he feels. With him, obviously, speed is part of this game. And then moving in the outfield and all that stuff so we got to be very careful. He has a past history with that.?

The Red Sox don’t have any taxi squad players on the trip, and Thursday will be the final game out west. Thus, it’s unlikely anyone gets called up from Triple-A Worcester, meaning their bench will be particularly short for the finale against the Halos if Santana is unavailable and Marwin Gonzalez continues nursing a hamstring injury.

Kevin Plawecki is on the trip but still on the injured list. However, if he’s ready to go, the Red Sox could always activate him so that they have another bat available to them.

First pitch for Red Sox-Angels is set for 4:07 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage on NESN beginning at 3 p.m.