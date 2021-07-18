Danny Santana Update: When Red Sox Utilityman Will Rejoin Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Santana could return to Boston in the very near future, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Santana, who suffered a quad injury and ultimately was pulled from a game against the Los Angeles Angels on July 7, was in Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. Unfortunately, that game in Worcester was cut short after five innings with Santana earning a walk in his lone at bat.

Cora revealed the Red Sox were hoping to have Santana when they travel to face the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo for a three-game series starting Monday.

“(The) goal is for him to finish the day there (Worcester), get his at bats and if everything goes well, he should be with us tomorrow in Buffalo,” Cora said on a pregame video conference prior to the Red Sox-Yankees game Sunday night.

Santana, who most often has played first base or in the outfield this season, likely will provide additional infield depth. Christian Arroyo is replacing Bobby Dalbec at first base for Sunday’s game, and Cora revealed Arroyo will be the team’s starter at first against right-handed pitchers for the foreseeable future.