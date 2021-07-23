Aaron Rodgers apparently isn’t the only superstar feuding with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that the Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have broken off long-term contract extension talks.
There currently are no plans to resume those talks, per Rapoport, who’s hearing the sides are in a “bad place” after negotiating for months.
Sources told Rapoport the Packers’ proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, presumably a sticking point as Green Bay operates with limited financial flexibility.
This obviously is huge news. Not just because Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the league. But also because of the ongoing drama surrounding Rodgers’ situation with the franchise.
Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay, but the exact details of his desire remain somewhat murky. He’s been rather cryptic regarding his status with the Packers, and while it’s been speculated that a new contract could resolve their issues, a recent report said the reigning NFL MVP rejected a two-year extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons while making him the league’s highest-paid player.
It’s anyone’s guess at this point whether Rodgers’ rocky relationship with the Packers has had any impact on Adams’ contract talks. It’s not a leap to think the four-time Pro Bowl selection would prefer to continue playing with one of the top quarterbacks on the planet, however, so perhaps this is a case of everything unraveling in Wisconsin.
And to think the Packers were so, so close to knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to Super Bowl LV. Now, it’s nearly impossible to project how Green Bay will fare in the NFC North in 2021 given the uncertainty surrounding arguably its two best players.