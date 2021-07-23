NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers apparently isn’t the only superstar feuding with the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that the Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have broken off long-term contract extension talks.

There currently are no plans to resume those talks, per Rapoport, who’s hearing the sides are in a “bad place” after negotiating for months.

It?s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Sources told Rapoport the Packers’ proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, presumably a sticking point as Green Bay operates with limited financial flexibility.

The #Packers and Davante Adams? reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay?s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

This obviously is huge news. Not just because Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the league. But also because of the ongoing drama surrounding Rodgers’ situation with the franchise.