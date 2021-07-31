David Krejci Announces Departure From Bruins In Heartfelt Statement

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci most certainly will be missed in Boston.

The longtime Boston Bruins center announced his departure from the squad Friday afternoon as he’s set to return to the Czech Republic to finish out his career playing in his home country.

Krejci will go down as one of the most impressive and consistent members of the Bruins in team history. He was a major reason why Boston was able to hoist the Stanley Cup in 2011.

