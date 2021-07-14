NESN Logo Sign In

Deion Branch and Cassius Marsh had vastly different experiences with the New England Patriots, to say the least.

Marsh only spent two-plus months in Foxboro, but that tenure apparently was long enough for the linebacker to form a strong opinion about how Bill Belichick and Co. operate. The 29-year-old has taken multiple digs at the Patriots since his New England exit in 2017. Most recently, Marsh claimed the Patriots “treat players like crap.”

Branch, who played six-plus seasons in New England, does not feel the same way about the organization as Marsh, but the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP knows full well how demanding the Patriots can be.

“New England isn’t for every player,” Branch said Tuesday on “Early Edition,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “New England is not the place you want to go and think you’re just gonna play first and you do your work later. No, it’s you work first and then we play. As far as playing the game in New England, I do not agree with him on that. I never had a situation where I felt myself or any of my former teammates felt like they were mistreated.”

The Patriots certainly will be all business in training camp and the preseason as they look to rebound from their lousy 2020 campaign.