Deshaun Watson Trade Price: Reported New Context On Texans’ Demands

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors are heating up.

The Texans quarterback reported to training camp Sunday but remains intent on forcing a trade out of Houston. Reports of Watson’s trade request first popped up soon after Super Bowl LV, but the Texans’ commitment to repairing their relationship with the star QB, coupled with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and misconduct on the part of Watson, put things in a prolonged holding pattern.

However, multiple NFL insiders Monday morning reported that Houston recently began listening to trade offers, and now is open to dealing the 25-year-old. Unsurprisingly, the Texans’ price reportedly is high, and the unresolved nature of Watson’s legal issues has, and remains, a massive variable.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen offered some additional context on Houston’s demands.

“For Deshaun Watson,” Mortensen tweeted, “the Texans price has been some combination of 5 high draft picks and starting caliber players, per two league executives.”

Which teams will be willing to pay that price? Will Watson even get traded, despite the looming possibility of a suspension, if not worse?

Answers to those questions might be just around the corner.