Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: This NFC East Team Is One To ‘Watch’

After a prolonged period of dormancy, the Deshaun Watson trade rumors once again are heating up.

Quick background: In February, the star quarterback reportedly told the Houston Texans he wanted out and was willing to sit out all of next season if not moved to another team. The Texans reportedly refused to trade Watson and were committed to repairing their relationship. Then, by the end of March, 22 civil lawsuits were filed by women accusing Watson of varying forms of sexual abuse. Investigations by authorities and the NFL are ongoing.

Consequently, there’s been little in the way of trade chatter since early June. But that’s starting to change, and all eyes are turning toward Philadelphia.

Adam Schefter on Wednesday identified the Eagles as a team “well-equipped” to land Watson. Fellow ESPN scribe Jeremy Fowler then reported that Watson has been interested in the Denver Broncos.

Schefter on Thursday doubled down on his report about the Eagles.

“His football future’s in question,” Schefter said during a “Get Up” appearance. “And, with camp coming up in under two weeks, (his future) does become a question. … He wants out of Houston, he doesn’t want to be here. I think the Texans have mentally and physically prepared to move on from Deshaun Watson. And, so, the question becomes, ‘When do the Texans trade Deshaun Watson?’ Is it this summer? This season? After the season? I personally think they’ll wait until his value is restored and they don’t have to sell him, trade him off at a discount.

” … But, if and when they do come to the point that they are ready to trade him, there is no team out there better positioned and better armed to go trade for Deshaun Watson than the Philadelphia Eagles. They already have two first-round draft choices. They have a potential third first-round draft choice. They have depth on their roster at certain parts. They are out of the conference. If there’s anybody that can make a deal for Deshaun Watson when Houston is ready, I would watch Philadelphia.”