Did Aaron Rodgers Actually Consider Retirement? Star QB Opens Up

NESN Logo Sign In

The football world didn’t have to wait until September to see Aaron Rodgers let it fly.

Rodgers, the star of the NFL offseason, spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon and did not hold back. The reigning league MVP was awfully forthright about his tense situation which the Packers, which clearly isn’t resolved despite Rodgers reporting to training camp.

When it still was unclear whether Rodgers would rejoin the Packers, one idea floated was the nine-time Pro Bowl selection retiring early. Rodgers, 37, admitted Wednesday it was an option he considered.

“Yeah, it was definitely something I thought about,” Rodgers told reporters. “I talked about how important being a full-timer was for a long time. This was the first time to spend the offseason away — without a COVID year or a lockout year — and I enjoyed it. I really did. I took time working on myself. Trying to better myself in a number of areas where I felt like I could improve based on my own patterns and conditioning. It was a lot of growth in that process. I continued to find joy and happiness in things off the field.”

Given those remarks, it’s probably fair to label Rodgers’ NFL future as uncertain, and we’re not just talking about his tenure in Green Bay.