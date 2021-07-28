Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Confirms Trade Request On Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard took to Instagram on Tuesday night to make it official that he has asked for a trade.

“I’ve given my heart and soul to the Miami Dolphins franchise since they drafted me in 2016, and want to make it clear that I love my teammates,” Howard wrote in the caption. “They are my family. But what I’ve learned is that this business side of the NFL proves organizations don’t always have a player’s best interest at heart.”

Howard, 28, was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he earned his first All-Pro selection.

Reports had surfaced that Howard was hoping to have a contract renegotiation after a season in which he tallied 10 interceptions. He signed a five-year, $75.3 million contact with the Dolphins to make him among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Howard carries a $13.5 million cap number heading into the upcoming season.

He remains under contract through the 2024 season.