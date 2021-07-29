What DraftKings’, Red Sox’s Daily Fantasy Sports Team-Up Means

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s impossible to ignore the continued growth of DraftKings across New England.

The Boston-based company this week announced an exclusive deal with the Boston Red Sox to be the team’s official daily fantasy sports partner. Sox fans will see DraftKings content via emails, social media posts and the Red Sox Foundation website. And you’ll certainly see more company signage throughout historic Fenway Park in the near future.

DraftKings now has deals with the Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.

“We are thrilled to team up with a historic franchise like the Red Sox and bring DraftKings closer to this passionate fanbase, which is even more special given our hometown Boston roots,” DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz said in a press release. “We believe the engagement possibilities of this integration are only just beginning.”

“With millions participating in the world of fantasy sports, this partnership positions us well to grow our game and engage with our fans on a trusted platform,” Red Sox executive vice president of partnerships Troup Parkinson added. “We look forward to deepening our partnership in the years ahead.”

All this talk about “the beginning” and “deepening our partnerships in the years ahead” seems to indicate where things are headed. Given the push for sports betting in Massachusetts, it’s a good bet DraftKings will be heavily involved in that equation, too, once the state joins the party and gets to legalization.

However, Massachusetts residents still won’t be able to place legal sports bets in their own state when the NFL season begins. They’ll have to cross the border to New Hampshire and Rhode Island in September and Connecticut will launch in late September or early October.