Eduardo Rodriguez Update: Red Sox Lefty On Track to Make Next Start

Sunday provided more good news on Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Red Sox lefty is on track to make his next start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston manager Alex Cora revealed before Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees. Rodriguez exited Friday’s start with migraine symptoms, but felt much better Saturday.

“He’s feeling better,” Cora said, via WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche. “He sounded a lot better. So, that was a plus. Physically, he’s OK. … During the week, just stay on him, make sure he’s feeling great. That’s the most important thing.

“But the way he sounded, the way he is, it’s just one of those, get your work in today, see how you feel. Throw your bullpen tomorrow, see how you feel. But everything looks good. From my end, I have no doubts that everything will go accordingly and he’ll be ready for Thursday.”

Obviously, that’s great news for Rodriguez and the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old is 7-5 with a 5.23 ERA in 19 starts this season.