England Vs. Italy Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Final Online, On TV

Regardless of whether England or Italy wins the 2020 UEFA European Championship, one side will bask in a historic triumph while extending the other’s years of hurt.

The teams will meet Sunday in London at Wembley Stadium in the Euro 2020 final. Having navigated their way through the group stage and three knockout rounds, England vies to win its first European championship, and Italy aims for its first continental crown since 1968.

Italy has never lost to England in four games at a major tournament. The Azzuri won 1-0 in Euro 1980 and 2-1 in the 1990 FIFA World Cup. The teams drew 0-0 before Italy won on penalty kicks at Euro 2012, and Italy won 2-1 at the 2014 World Cup.

Is England’s time to shine now upon us?

Here’s when and how to watch England versus Italy in the United States:

When: Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | TUDN USA

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN