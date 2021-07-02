Euro Cup Odds: Safe Bet Of Weekend After Round Of 16 Wreaked Havoc

This felt like the strangest Euro Cup ever already. The actual play on the field has made us double-down.
In the Round of 16, all havoc wreaked loose. France, the favorites to win the 2020 tournament, fell to Switzerland in penalty kicks. Germany and the reigning champion Portuguese squad bowed out this past weekend, too.
Here’s where things stand following an unexpected loss from the French, with England (+175) the new odds-on favorite to win the Euro finals, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
2020 Euro Finals Odds
England +175
Spain +300
Italy +430
Belgium +650
Denmark +900
Switzerland +2500
Czech Republic +2600
Ukraine +2400
As the final eight teams match up to see which four advance to the quarterfinals, one fixture in particular stands out to us.
Switzerland at Spain, 12 p.m. ET (Spain -160)
The easy, safe money is on the Spaniards here. They’re hot (riding a 12-game win streak) and have history on their side, too, having a 16-5-1 overall record against the Swiss.
Upsetting France certainly wasn’t anticipated out of Switzerland, and they’ve posted clean sheets twice over a span of nine games — while allowing 14 goals.
That makes for an interesting caveat, as Spain struggled to score up until its last two games, in which they’ve posted 10 collective goals. Now, Spain (-150) is favored to score the most goals of anyone in the tournament.
If their opponents defense continues to resemble anything like Swiss cheese, that might just play out for Spain.