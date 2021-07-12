Ex-Patriots Player Announces He’s Running For United States Senate

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Bequette, a former NFL defensive end who appeared in eight games with the New England Patriots during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, is looking to tackle a career in politics.

The 32-year-old announced Monday he’s running for the United States Senate, with an eye toward securing the seat currently occupied by Arkansas Sen. John Boozman.

As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront.



Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021

Bequette joined the United States Army in 2015 — after a football career that saw him land a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots — and now has his sights set on Washington as a self-proclaimed “God-fearing Christian Conservative who is 100 percent pro-life and pro-police.”

“What’s happening in Washington these days is a disgrace,” Bequette said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along. Now, more than ever, we have to stand up and fight for what we believe.”

Bequette, a University of Arkansas product, was chosen by New England in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft (90th overall), right after the Philadelphia Eagles picked quarterback Nick Foles at No. 88 and the New Orleans Saints selected eventual Patriots defensive lineman Akiem Hicks at No. 89.