When the Worcester Red Sox announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, they buried the lede a little bit.

Sure, it’s impressive that Raynel Espinal, who is getting the start, has won his last seven outings, but there was another interesting roster note. Check out who is starting at first base for Worcester:

Franchy Cordero, who came to Boston as an outfielder in the trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, will make his first professional start at first base.

It’s not an entirely surprising move. He was spotted at the bag during batting practice last week, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom praised Cordero’s versatility in speaking to The Athletic the same day.

While he hasn’t suited up at first base professionally, he’s no stranger to the infield. He was a shortstop coming up through the San Diego Padres organization, but hasn’t played a major league game on the dirt.

In 34 games for the Red Sox this season, he primarily served as the leftfielder. But his offense wasn’t there, and after he slashed .178/.228/.274 and struck out 37 times, he was demoted to Worcester.