NESN Logo Sign In

NESN swung by Chuck’s Steak House on Friday night prior to Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees action.

In-house betting expert Sam Panayotovich swung by the bar and restaurant to hear what fans had to say about Red Sox Hall-of-Famer Dustin Pedroia.

Check it out for yourself in the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.