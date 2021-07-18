Gerrit Cole Apparently Gave Red Sox Cold Shoulder At All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

For some players involved, the tensions within the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry appear to have no bounds.

J.D. Martinez last week seemingly suggested Gerrit Cole fell into this category. While speaking with Toronto Blue Jays All-Stars Teoscar Hernández and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, Martinez briefly shared details of an encounter he and Red Sox teammates had with the Yankees ace in Denver. According to Martinez, he, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers said hello to Cole on the team bus, but the star right-hander failed to acknowledge their pleasantries.

You can watch Martinez pull back the curtain on the sequence in the video here.

Cole got the best of the Red Sox on Saturday night when he pitched six innings of one-run ball and helped New York secure a 3-1 win. But Martinez and Co. can take solace in the fact that they currently have an eight-game lead over the Bronx Bombers in the American League East standings.