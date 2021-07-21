Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses Doubters After Winning NBA Title

NESN Logo Sign In

Anyone who questioned Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ability to lead a team to a championship was left silenced Wednesday.

The Bucks, as a team, did not play particularly well in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Fortunately for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo was an exception to the highest degree, as his 50 points and 14 rebounds lifted the Bucks to their first title in 50 years.

Speaking with the media after the game, Antetokounmpo addressed his doubters while delivering a motivational message.

“Just believe in what you’re doing, keep working,” Antetokounmpo told reporters, per a clip shared by the Bucks. “You know, don’t let nobody tell you what you can’t be, what you cannot do. You know, people told me I can’t make free throws. I made my free throws tonight and I’m a freaking champion. I made them when I was supposed to make them. I’m joking. Actually, I’m not. Yeah, just believe, man. I hope I gave people around the world — from Africa, from Europe — hope that it can be done. It can be done.”

"People told me I can't make free throws. I made my free throws tonight & I'm a freakin' Champion!" @MotorolaUS | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/q8oOpvm6Xf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

Antetokounmpo, who didn’t start playing basketball until 2008, truly is a prime example of defying the odds. Now 26, the Greek Freak has five All-Star selections, two league MVP awards, a championship and a Finals MVP award on his résumé.