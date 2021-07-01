Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Bucks Update Star’s Game 5 Status

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Milwaukee Bucks want to push the Atlanta Hawks to the brink of elimination, they’ll have to do it without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks star went down in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, suffering an apparent knee injury — later revealed to be a hyperextended knee — in the process. Antetokounmpo on Wednesday had been ruled as doubtful for Thursday’s Game 5.

The Bucks got rid of any doubt hours before the game, they’ll be without him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 5 tonight. pic.twitter.com/AukUvfi7SU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 1, 2021

The series is locked up at 2-2. Milwaukee had its hands full with the young, fast-paced Hawks team in the first place, and not having Antetokounmpo will complicate their task even further.

Whoever ends up winning the series will face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.