Giannis Antetokounmpo Now Has Shot At Playing In NBA Finals Game 1

Perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo will take the floor Tuesday night after all.
The Bucks on Monday listed the superstar forward as doubtful for Tuesday night’s NBA Finals Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. But things changed Tuesday afternoon, when Milwaukee upgraded Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a knee injury, to questionable.
He likely will be a game-time decision.
Obviously, this is great news for the Bucks, who need all the help they can get against a Suns team that has looked excellent throughout the NBA playoffs.
Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix.