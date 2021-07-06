Giannis Antetokounmpo Now Has Shot At Playing In NBA Finals Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo will take the floor Tuesday night after all.

The Bucks on Monday listed the superstar forward as doubtful for Tuesday night’s NBA Finals Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. But things changed Tuesday afternoon, when Milwaukee upgraded Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a knee injury, to questionable.

He likely will be a game-time decision.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable (left knee hyperextension) for #NBAFinals Game 1 tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jo6sn8OBXQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 6, 2021

Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Milwaukee?s Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued around-the-clock treatment on his left knee with hopes of becoming cleared to play Game 1 of the Finals vs. Phoenix tonight. There?s expected to be a game-time decision on his availability. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2021

Obviously, this is great news for the Bucks, who need all the help they can get against a Suns team that has looked excellent throughout the NBA playoffs.

Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix.