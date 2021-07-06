Giannis Antetokounmpo Now Has Shot At Playing In NBA Finals Game 1

His status was upgraded Tuesday afternoon

by

Perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo will take the floor Tuesday night after all.

The Bucks on Monday listed the superstar forward as doubtful for Tuesday night’s NBA Finals Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. But things changed Tuesday afternoon, when Milwaukee upgraded Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a knee injury, to questionable.

He likely will be a game-time decision.

Obviously, this is great news for the Bucks, who need all the help they can get against a Suns team that has looked excellent throughout the NBA playoffs.

Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix.

