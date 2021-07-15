NESN Logo Sign In

There was a common theme for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks’ first two wins of the 2021 NBA Finals, and we’re not just talking about monster performances.

Antetokounmpo briefly left the floor in the first quarters of Games 3 and 4 before returning and putting on a show. But as the Greek Freak explained after Wednesday’s contest at Fiserv Forum, those quick exits were not injury-related.

“I don’t know what you guys say politely. I went to take a tinkle,” Antetokounmpo told reporters, per a clip shared by the Bucks. “A tinkle. Yeah, yeah. I went to take a tinkle and came back. That’s polite, right? Tinkle? Yeah, both games. I went to take a tinkle and went back.”

Hey, you can’t always dictate when nature calls. Even when you’re trying to claim the first championship of your career.

The Finals now are deadlocked at two games apiece. The best-of-seven series will resume Saturday night in Phoenix when the sides meet for Game 5.