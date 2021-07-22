Jets Assistant Greg Knapp Dies From Injuries Sustained In Bike Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in a bike crash less than a week ago.

Knapp was 58.

His family on Thursday released a statement on the Jets’ Twitter account:

A statement from the Knapp family. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2021

“Today at 11:32 a.m. PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad.

“On Saturday, July 17th, 2021, Greg was struck by a car while riding a bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, his wife, his 3 daughters and his brother.”

“Greg spent 33 years coaching football, the first 9 at Sacramento State (where he also played QB) and the next 24 years in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He coached hundreds of players including: Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, Rick Mirer, Matt Schaub, Michael Vick, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, and most recently Zach Wilson.