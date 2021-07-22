Jets Assistant Greg Knapp Dies From Injuries Sustained In Bike Crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in a bike crash less than a week ago.
Knapp was 58.
His family on Thursday released a statement on the Jets’ Twitter account:
“Today at 11:32 a.m. PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad.
“On Saturday, July 17th, 2021, Greg was struck by a car while riding a bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, his wife, his 3 daughters and his brother.”
“Greg spent 33 years coaching football, the first 9 at Sacramento State (where he also played QB) and the next 24 years in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He coached hundreds of players including: Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, Rick Mirer, Matt Schaub, Michael Vick, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, and most recently Zach Wilson.
“Those of us who were so blessed to have known him know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it…’Live every day as if it’s your last and love those around you like it won’t last!’
“Greg’s infectious personality is most people’s first and lasting memory of him. The phrase ‘He never met a stranger’ encapsulates Knapper’s zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were.
“While his family, friends and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!”
Knapp was hired as the passing-game specialist in January by head coach Robert Saleh, who also issued a statement. He spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.