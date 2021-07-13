Gregg Popovich Bickers With Reporter After Another Team USA Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Gregg Popovich wants to make very clear, apparently, that Team USA does not have a history of just bushwhacking every opposing team in international play.

That was the subject of a heated back-and-forth between the USA Basketball Men’s National Team coach following yet another embarrassing exhibition loss — this time to Australia.

Here was the question, which was directed to Damian Lillard.

“I know that coach has been preaching this about how much better the rest of the world has gotten over the years,” the reporter said. “But in this being your first Team USA experience in the Olympics and that sort of thing, what’s it like for you to have watched your colleagues go through some of these tournaments and blow these teams out, and now you are kind of experiencing a much different, much closer, tougher experience?”

After Lillard responded, Popovich jumped in.

“Let me also answer that question — you’ve asked the same sort of question, the same family of question last time where you assume things that are not true,” Popovich said. “You mention blowing these teams out. That’s never happened, so I don’t know where you get that.”

The reporter then tried to either clarify or defend himself, which led to this exchange, with the reporter’s role in it being inaudible.