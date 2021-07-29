Here’s What ‘The Patriot Way’ Means To D-Tackle Lawrence Guy

NESN Logo Sign In

The football world started hearing “The Patriot Way” ad nauseam as New England started to rack up Super Bowl titles.

But what does the mantra actually mean?

There probably isn’t a cut-and-dried definition, but veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy offered his interpretation Wednesday on the first day of Patriots training camp.

“You see it every single year. Every single year, we come out there, we never point fingers, we try to win games,” Guy told reporters. “Even when we lose games, we didn’t sit there and say, ‘It was this person’s fault.’ We put it on our backs, we kept working. Like I said last year, we weren’t quitting even though we were out of the playoffs. We continued to work.”

The Patriots are fortunate to have a great leadership group, of which Guy is a big part. And as Devin McCourty recently explained, the standard Guy and Co. are setting now will be passed down to future New England teams.