Here’s When Christian Arroyo Is Expected To Rejoin Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox won’t have to wait too much longer for Christian Arroyo to return to the lineup.

The utility infielder has been sidelined since late June with a knee contusion suffered during a collision with teammate Kiké Hernández. The plan was for Arroyo to rehab in Triple-A Worcester beginning Thursday, and he was the designated hitter before rain halted the game at Polar Park.

Friday’s game already has been postponed due to weather, and Saturday’s forecast doesn’t look all that bright, either. But manager Alex Cora believes Arroyo should join the Red Sox out west when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

“He’ll be (in Worcester) tonight, most likely tomorrow,” Cora said over Zoom prior to Boston’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics. “We would like him to get at-bats. I think the weather over there is not great I guess. The plan is for him — we’ll make a decision (Saturday). But most likely he’ll be there Monday with us, if everything goes accordingly.”

Arroyo was batting .264 with four home runs before his second stint on the injured list.

As for Kevin Plawecki, who’s dealing with a hamstring strain, Cora said the catcher is “not quite there yet,” but “feels like he’s making progress.”

First pitch between Red Sox-A’s is set for 9:40 p.m. ET on NESN.