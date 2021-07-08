Here’s Who Celtics Will Hire As Ime Udoka’s Top Assistant Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka will take another branch from Gregg Popovich’s coaching tree with him to the Boston Celtics.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy will join the C’s as Udoka’s top assistant, NBA sources confirmed to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Wednesday. Hardy and Udoka worked together in San Antonio as part of Popovich’s Spurs coaching staff between 2015 and 2019 and with the Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

After two years apart from one another, Hardy and Udoka are set to reunite in Boston.

The Celtics appointed Udoka as head coach last week, and his coaching staff seemingly is taking shape. Former NBA point guard and Pacific University head coach Damon Stoudamire accepted the Celtics’ offer of a position on Udoka’s staff Wednesday, and Hardy is set to follow. Hardy and Stoudamire reportedly were Udoka’s preferred targets as assistants, and their looming arrivals means Boston’s staff is coming together as the new boss wanted.

An NBA source told Himmelsbach that Udoka will retain Joe Mazulla, who worked on Brad Stevens’ Celtics staff.

The Celtics are expected to announce all three moves in the coming days.