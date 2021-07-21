NESN Logo Sign In

For as quiet as the Boston Red Sox bats were during their recent slump, the offense since has responded.

Following a series dropped to the New York Yankees, who hadn’t beat Boston once this season to that point, the Red Sox responded Monday with a 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Manager Alex Cora switched up the lineup between series, and the new batting order made him look really good. But was there a little more for the Red Sox to rally behind?

It appears catcher Christian Vázquez said something after a second straight loss to the Yankees.

“Christian made a comment yesterday after the game that, it’s not that we didn’t play with with an edge in New York, it’s just that we got beat two out of three,” Cora said Monday night after the win, explaining what could have inspired more Boston production. “But I read the quote and we talk a little bit about that.”

Whatever Vázquez said wasn’t expanded on by Cora, as part of a throw away line during postgame. But Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers on Tuesday elaborated a bit.

“I think Christian just stepped out and had a statement to remind his teammates of who we are,” Hyers told reporters before Boston’s second game against Toronto was postponed due to weather in Buffalo.