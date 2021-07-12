Home Run Derby Bracket Breakdown: Everything You Need To Know

— If there is a tie at the end of a round, there will be a 60-second swing-off to determine the winner.

— All that matters is how many homers a player hits in a given round. So, the winner ultimately could have fewer cumulative home runs than their runner-up, so long as they hit more in the final round.

BRACKET BREAKDOWN

1. Shohei Ohtani vs. 8. Juan Soto

Ohtani is the most exciting player in baseball right now, bar none. An elite pitcher and hitter, he simply refuses to stop hitting homers and is the betting favorite to win this year’s Derby. The homer leader doesn’t always run away with the Derby crown, but Ohtani is so unique that he just might.

Soto is one of MLB’s bright young stars and is coming off a 2020 season in which he led all players in batting average and OPS. He might be the eighth seed right now since he only has 11 homers so far this season, but he’s no slouch. Ohtani has his work cut out.

2. Joey Gallo vs. 7. Trevor Story

Gallo long has light-tower power, and it’s a near-guarantee he will obliterate some baseballs Monday night. Whether he does it with enough consistency remains to be seen, but he could put on a show.

Story is a fan-favorite in Colorado who all but certainly is in his final days as a member of the currently-lowly Rockies. Nobody in this group of eight knows Coors Field and all its intricacies better than Story, so we’ll see how much that is worth.

3. Matt Olson vs. 6. Trey Mancini

Olson is capable of hitting some bonkers homers, and since becoming a full-time big leaguer has shown a consistent ability to go deep. Although he doesn’t carry the same name recognition as some of the others, he is a smooth-swinger who can be a lot of fun to watch.

However, Olson is just a subplot in one of the cooler stories in this Derby with Mancini. The Baltimore Orioles outfielder missed all of last season with Stage 3 colon cancer but is back this season and competing at a high level once again.