Home Run Derby Picks: Odds, Predictions For Coors Field Blast-Off

Monday night has all the makings of a Home Run Derby classic.

For some, that might be a bit of an oxymoron. If glorified batting practice isn’t your bag, that’s fine. But in the deadest of dead times on the sports calendar, the derby represents something to watch — and something to bet on.

This year should be quite the spectacle, too. Baseball’s biggest boppers will take full advantage of the Rocky Mountains’ thin air Monday night at Coors Field. A star-studded field, headlined by Shohei Ohtani, should spend all night just launching balls all over one of MLB’s most picturesque parks.

Before the NESN.com staff gets into some picks for Monday night, here are the latest odds to win the Home Run Derby, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Shohei Ohtani +240

Joey Gallo +420

Pete Alonso +450

Matt Olson +600

Juan Soto +800

Trevor Story +800

Salvador Perez +1500

Trey Mancini +1500

Here are our picks:

Ricky Doyle: Joey Gallo (+420)

Gallo, the ultimate “three true outcome” player, is riding a hot hand into the Derby, hitting 11 home runs in his final 12 games before the All-Star break. And since walks and strikeouts are off the table Monday, it’s only natural that he’ll load up on long balls. His raw power is well documented, dating back to his days as a prodigious prospect, and his launch angle and exit velocities paint the picture of someone who’s equipped to thrive in a competition centered around going yard. Basically, he checks all the boxes: When he makes contact, he hits the baseball hard, high and far. Sign me up, especially given his relatively favorable position within the bracket.