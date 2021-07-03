Hot Dog Odds: Will Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut Put Down 74 At Coney Island?

NESN Logo Sign In

Joey Chestnut has a 95 percent chance to win the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

That’s what Chestnut’s -2000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook imply in terms of probability. There’s absolutely no reason to lay $2,000 to win $100, but that’s the price of admission to the Chestnut party.

In fact, DraftKings is so high on Chestnut that they’re offering Chestnut against “The Field,” which you can take at 10-to-1. So a $100 bet on “The Field” pays $1,000 if anybody else wins.

“Joey Chestnut is not going to lose,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “We don’t even take bets on it because it’s not sanctioned by Nevada Gaming. We would be much higher than -2000, though. The true line is probably Chestnut -4000. Barring him collapsing on the stage, he’s going to win.”

The more-popular way to bet on Chestnut is via the Over/Under for total hot dogs eaten. Currently, the line is set at O/U 73.5 with juice to the “Over.” The “Over” is -230, while the “Under” comes back at +165. And even though Chestnut smashed the world record with 75 dogs in 2020, that total seems a little high.

Joey Chestnut’s hot dog count at Coney Island:

2020: 75

2019: 71

2018: 74

2017: 72

2016: 70

2015: 60

2014: 61

2013: 69

2012: 68

2011: 62

2010: 54

2009: 68

2008: 59

2007: 66

Chestnut definitely can eat 74 hot dogs, but the math is against him. And I’m not going to lay $230 to win $100 on a number he’s reached only twice in the last 14 years. It’s almost like you’re paying a “Chestnut Tax” because of his recent performances and the respect that bettors pay him.