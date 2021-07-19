Hudson Potts, Red Sox Prospect Acquired In Mitch Moreland Trade, Belts Grand Slam

NESN Logo Sign In

Have a Sunday, Hudson Potts.

The infielder went 3-for-5 on Sunday with a grand slam and five RBIs for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Potts and Jeisson Rosario were acquired last summer by the Boston Red Sox in the trade that sent Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres.

Check out Potts’s grand slam in the video below:

The 22-year-old missed the first month-plus if his first season in the Red Sox organization due to an oblique injury. Since returning June 10, Potts is hitting .212 with six homers and 38 strikeouts in 114 plate appearances.

He currently is ranked 26th on the SoxProspects.com prospect rankings.