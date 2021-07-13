J.D. Martinez Thinks He’s Best Dressed Red Sox Player At All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have arrived in Denver in style. But the important question remains, which of Boston’s five All-Star players were the best dressed?

J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Nathan Eovaldi and Rafael Devers are all representing the Red Sox at Coors Field for the 2021 Midsummer Classic, first taking to the “Purple Carpet” for photos and media.

Barnes kept his outfit simple with a baby blue and white pair of Jordans, while Eovaldi went with a tie for his first appearance at the showcase, with plaid suits being a theme for him and Rafael Devers.

So who looked the best? Martinez is pretty biased, apparently.

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen anybody,” the designated hitter told NESN’s Elaine Cavalieri. “I saw Carita (Devers), he looks sharp. Nate looks classy, Bogey, I don’t know. I think I got ’em all today.”

With the shades and the tan suit, his Miami roots were apparent. And while we like Barnes’ kicks and the pops of pink Bogaerts was rocking, we must admit Martinez cleaned up pretty nicely.