Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Market Taking Shape For Sabres Star?

The bad news for the Buffalo Sabres? It looks like they have to trade their best player, Jack Eichel. The good news? There’s a healthy little market developing.

The NHL draft begins Friday night, and with it, comes a flurry of trade rumors. That’s especially true for a team like the Sabres that seems stuck in the middle of a never-ending rebuild.

If the Sabres were to trade an All-Star talent like Eichel, doing so at the draft — in order to maximize pick assets — makes sense. As such, it sounds like Buffalo is in the process of gauging interest of which there reportedly is plenty.

TSN’s Darren Dreger on Friday afternoon reported the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings are among the teams with “lots of attention being paid” to them as “potential fits” for the talented forward.

Lots of attention being paid to NYR, Minny, Anaheim, La as potential fits for Jack Eichel. Some rumblings Montreal could be in the mix for the star center. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 23, 2021

As Dreger notes above and David Pagnotta reports below, the Montreal Canadiens also are thought to be circling.

As @DarrenDreger points out, the Canadiens have indeed reached out, I'm told, about Eichel's availability, as I mentioned on @SiriusXMNHL during the X Draft Postgame Show. Price tag hasn't changed — not sure the Habs have the assets they're willing to move to make it work. https://t.co/Z9K5NNBdtm — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 23, 2021

The price, however, feels like the biggest hang-up in the short term. Pagnotta reported earlier in the week the Sabres were looking for two NHL players, two top prospects and/or a first-round pick to land the Boston University prospect. That is a lot, and as of Friday afternoon, no NHL insiders believed that price had dropped at all.