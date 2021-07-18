NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have boasted one of the best goalie tandems in the NHL, but after Jaroslav Halak’s bout with COVID-19 this last season, the duo became a trio.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman emerged as a more than capable option between the pipes with opportunity provided by Halak’s diagnosis, earning the backup job behind Tuukka Rask entering Boston’s Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

Unlucky timing for Halak, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 28. According to his representation, the goalie fully anticipates he’ll test the market.

“Jaroslav Halak expects to become an unrestricted free agent on July 28th,” Halak’s agent, Allan Walsh on Saturday confirmed via Twitter.

At 36 years old, Halak spent the last three sesons in Boston, going 49-23-14 overall with a .918 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 83 starts.

If they do part ways, that could leave Swayman starting in goal for the Bruins, with Rask recovering from hip surgery until January. That is, if and when Boston signs Rask.