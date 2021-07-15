Jarren Duran Getting Called Up By Red Sox Has Twitter Freaking Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran, the No. 3 prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, reportedly is preparing to join the team in New York for their four-game series against the Yankees, which begins Thursday.

Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette was the first to report the news. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato later confirmed the report.

And Twitter, as one may expect, went wild.

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX JARREN DURAN!!! pic.twitter.com/JxRuK1kSvL — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) July 14, 2021

JARREN DURAN IS GOING TO BE A MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYER TOMORROW — Lex ???? (55-36) (@durandingers) July 14, 2021

Duran has made his case for a call-up this season, and rumors began surfacing again when he was left off the Olympic roster for Team USA. The 24-year-old, who was a seventh-round pick by the Red Sox in 2018, hit .270 with 15 home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases through 46 games with Triple-A Worcester this season.

With a resume like that, it’s easy to understand why fans are excited about his potential, and what it could mean for the rest of the team.