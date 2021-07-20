NESN Logo Sign In

A lineup rearrangement proved to be more than successful for the Red Sox on Monday night.

Boston went off to the tune of six home runs in its 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo. It was a much-needed win after losing three of its last series, and it was a full-team effort.

Jarren Duran, who was bumped up to the second spot in the batting order, hit his first major league home run to give the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead. He’d finish the night 1-for-6 with a run and two RBIs.

The newcomer didn’t mind being in a different spot than he was over the weekend, and revealed what manager Alex Cora told him prior to the move.

“He just said he was going to try some things out and move pieces around,” Duran said after the game. “It’s just staying on my toes. Wherever he wants me, I’m going to do the best to my ability for them. Who knows if I stay there or not, but wherever AC wants to put me I’m gonna do the best I can.”

Batting second is a big responsibility, but Duran believes Cora could put him anywhere in the lineup and still have faith in him.

“I think he believes in me no matter where he puts me in the lineup,” Duran said. “He could put me in the nine hole and I would still feel like he has faith in me. I don’t think where I’m at depends on if he has faith in me or not. I think it’s just wherever I fit in that atmosphere of the team.”